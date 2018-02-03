Image copyright Powys council Image caption Presteigne Cemetery only has enough burial space for the next seven years

Extra land has been bought to provide burial spaces in a Powys town for the next 100 years.

Powys council bought land next to Presteigne Cemetery for £47,000 and it will now draw up plans to develop it to expand the existing site.

The current cemetery only has enough burial spaces for another seven years.

The expansion will cost £120,000 but the council said it would cut demand on other nearby council cemeteries.

Presteigne and Norton Town Council, which previously owned the land, already had planning permission to develop it as a cemetery.

But the work will now be taken on by Powys council.