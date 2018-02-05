Image copyright PA/MOD Image caption Cpl James Dunsby, L/Cpl Edward Maher and L/Cpl Craig Roberts died in July 2013

Two men have denied failing to take reasonable care of three soldiers who died during an SAS selection exercise in the Brecon Beacons.

L/Cpl Edward Maher, 31, L/Cpl Craig Roberts, 24, and Cpl James Dunsby, 31, died following a 16-mile (25km) recruitment exercise in July 2013.

The defendants, a serving officer and a former warrant officer, pleaded not guilty at the Military Court Centre in Colchester on Monday.

They will go on trial in September.

The Judge Advocate General Jeff Blackett ordered that the defendants, known only as '1A' and '1B', remain anonymous throughout proceedings.

Charges were brought by the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) - an independent body.

L/Cpl Roberts from Penrhyn Bay, Conwy county, and L/Cpl Maher of Winchester, died on the exercise.

Cpl Dunsby from Wiltshire, also collapsed on the exercise and died later in hospital.

All had suffered from hyperthermia.