Attacked Aberystwyth student wakes from coma, family say
A university student who suffered life-threatening injuries in a street attack has woken from his coma, his family has said.
Ifan Owens, 19, was found unconscious on Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion during the early hours of 14 January.
His father, Gareth Owens posted on social media that he was now breathing unassisted.
Five people were arrested at the time of the incident.
Mr Owens tweeted: "Amazing, unexpected good news".
"Ifan's been taken off the ventilator and had the breathing tube removed."
He added he had "poked his tongue out on command" and had been listening to the radio.
Mr Owens said his son's progress was "a tremendous tribute" to the NHS, and especially Bronglais Hospital and the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.