The funeral of a father and his five children who died in a house fire in Llangammarch Wells, Powys, will take place later this month.

David Cuthbertson, 68, died in the fire in October along with children Gypsy Grey Raine, four, Patch Raine, six, Misty Raine, nine, Reef Raine, 10, and Just Raine, 11.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a service would take place on Saturday, 24 February.

Three children escaped the fire. The cause is being treated as unexplained.

Police previously said an operation to dismantle about 260 tonnes of bricks and mortar from the gutted house was being done "brick by brick" to preserve evidence.