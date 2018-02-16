Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A clean-up operation has begun following the incident on Thursday

A fuel spillage from a 96-tonne crane which toppled into a Powys field has been "contained" as authorities try to prevent contamination of the River Wye.

Diesel and hydraulic fluid leaked from the crane which crashed on the A470 and turned upside down at Erwood Bridge near Builth Wells on Thursday.

The crane driver escaped from the wreck before the emergency services arrived at 17:50 GMT and was taken to hospital.

Fire crews blanketed the field with absorption pads to soak up the spill.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) were at the site on Friday as part of the clean-up operation to ensure "there are no further signs of the pollution".

"Working with the fire service, we were successfully able to contain the diesel and hydraulic fluid leaking from the crane, reducing the risk of the pollution reaching the nearby River Wye," said Bill Purvis from NRW.