Image caption The incident happened at the store's Newtown site in Powys

Police are hunting those responsible for a supermarket filling station robbery in Powys.

Detectives said the Tesco store outlet in Newtown was targeted on Monday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a quantity of money and tobacco was taken during the raid.

Officers want to speak to anyone in the area just before 07:00 GMT or who might have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.