Image copyright Penny Mayes/Geograph Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police said the usual Park Run route was changed after the closure of Dolerw Park

A park has been closed while police investigate a serious sexual assault that happened in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim was attacked in Dolerw Park in Newtown, Powys, at about 01:00 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation.