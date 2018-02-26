Mid Wales

Aberaeron carnival: 'Racist' float probe dropped by police

  • 26 February 2018
Men blacked up as the Jamaican bobsleigh team at Aberaeron carnival
Image caption The float at Aberaeron bank holiday carnival was inspired by the 1993 film Cool Runnings

Four men accused of racism after painting their faces black at a carnival in Ceredigion have no case to answer, police have said.

They painted themselves for a float based on Jamaica's bobsleigh team from the film Cool Runnings at Aberaeron's August Bank Holiday carnival last year.

Dyfed-Powys police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a "perceived hate incident".

Police said no arrests were made and the parties involved were spoken to.

"The people who reported the incident have been updated," a police spokesman added.

Following the incident, the Jamaican Bobsled Team said it had received an apology from members of the carnival float.

Cool Runnings was a 1993 film loosely based on the real life story of Jamaica's first bobsleigh team to compete at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

