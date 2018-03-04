Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Digging for their lives - Robbie Alman-Wilson and her husband free trapped livestock at Llanbister, Powys

A sheep-farming couple managed to dig one of the animals out of a snow drift and hope there are not any more.

Robbie Alman-Wilson and her husband have 2,000 sheep on their land at Llanbister, Powys.

However, they are not sure how many are missing following the heavy snow during Storm Emma.

They have been out each day and hope most of the flock made it to lower ground in time but will not know for definite until the snow has melted.

"I would like to think we haven't lost many, no more than 10," she said.