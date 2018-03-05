Image copyright Penny Mayes/Geograph Image caption Dolerw Park was closed while police investigated the allegation

Police have ended an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a park.

Dolerw Park in Newtown, Powys, closed for several hours on 24 February after what police described as a "serious sexual assault".

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the a Dyfed-Powys force said officers were no longer investigating.

She said the force took "all reports of sexual assault seriously and would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to contact police".