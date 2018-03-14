Image copyright Nigel Brown/Geograph Image caption The crash happened on the A487 between Aberaeron and Llanon

An 80-year-old woman died when the car she was driving crashed on a coastal road.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman died at the scene in Ceredigion shortly before 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.

She was driving a blue Suzuki Ignis when it crashed on the A487 between Aberaeron and Llanon.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident. Any witnesses who saw what may have happened have been asked to contact the police.