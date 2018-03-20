Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry crashed into this bridge on Llanidloes Road in Powys

A lorry has crashed into a railway bridge in Powys causing delays on the road and to train services.

The vehicle overturned after hitting a bridge between Heol Vaynor and Mochdre Lane while driving along the A489 Llanidloes Road in Newtown.

The road is closed in both directions and train services are delayed by about 10 minutes between Newtown and Caersws on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line.

Rail disruption is expected until 10:45 GMT.