Lorry crashes into railway bridge in Newtown, Powys
- 20 March 2018
A lorry has crashed into a railway bridge in Powys causing delays on the road and to train services.
The vehicle overturned after hitting a bridge between Heol Vaynor and Mochdre Lane while driving along the A489 Llanidloes Road in Newtown.
The road is closed in both directions and train services are delayed by about 10 minutes between Newtown and Caersws on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line.
Rail disruption is expected until 10:45 GMT.
⚠️UPDATE⚠️— Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) March 20, 2018
Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Newtown and Caersws trains have to run at reduced speed.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 10:45 20/03.
