A man has died after being hit by a tractor, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

The incident happened at a farm at Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, on Tuesday at about 11:30 BST.

The man's family has been informed, along with the Health and Safety Executive. "Our thoughts are with the family at this time," said a police spokesman.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it sent paramedics to a farm on Tuesday morning.