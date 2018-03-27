Man dies after hit by tractor at Llanfair Caereinion
A man has died after being hit by a tractor, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.
The incident happened at a farm at Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, on Tuesday at about 11:30 BST.
The man's family has been informed, along with the Health and Safety Executive. "Our thoughts are with the family at this time," said a police spokesman.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it sent paramedics to a farm on Tuesday morning.