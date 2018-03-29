Image caption Judge Mervyn Hughes told Owain Llyr Thomas his offences were "significant and serious"

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for a series of sexual offences against three girls.

Owain Llyr Thomas, from Aberystwyth, was found guilty of 23 charges, including sexual assault of a person under the age of 13, in February.

The offences took place between 1995 and 2007 and one of his victims was under five when the abuse started.

Sentencing him at Swansea Crown Court, Judge Mervyn Hughes said the offences were "significant and serious".

Thomas must serve a minimum of seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Speaking of the effect of the offences on the victims, the judge told Thomas: "It can be said that you've almost destroyed their lives."

Mandy Tobias, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Owain Llyr Thomas subjected three very young girls to sexual abuse, two of them repeatedly.

"There is only one explanation why he did so, and that was for his own pleasure."