Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph

A popular Ceredigion beach has reopened after being shut for much of the Easter weekend because of a slurry spill.

Dolau beach in New Quay has been closed since Friday after the farm slurry contaminated a stream which runs on to the beach.

Ceredigion council had put warning signs in place at the entrance to the beach and warned the public to stay away but has now given the all-clear.

The beach was one of three affected by another spill five years ago.