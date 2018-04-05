Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption The bodies were found on the Ceredigion Coastal Path in New Quay

The bodies of two people have been discovered on a coastal path in Ceredigion.

A man and a woman were reported missing earlier on Wednesday before their bodies were found in the evening on the coastal path near New Quay.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained and next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

Two RNLI lifeboats from New Quay, two coastguard rescue teams and a helicopter from St Athan were called at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday to help with the search.