Image copyright Family photo Image caption The bodies of Mandy Mousley and Jacob Davies were found near the Ceredigion coastal path

An inquest has been opened into the deaths of a man and a woman who were found near a coastal path in Ceredigion.

The bodies of Amanda Jayne Mousley, 47, from New Quay, and Emyr Jacob Davies, 49, from Llanarth, Ceredigion, were found near the New Quay coastal path on Wednesday.

Police previously said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained".

Senior Coroner for Ceredigion, Peter Brunton, opened the inquest on Monday.

Dan Potter, Ceredigion councillor for the New Quay ward, said the "whole village was in sadness" and "heartbroken" about the news of the deaths of "two local, beautiful people".

The inquest has been adjourned until a later date.