Image copyright Google Image caption Newtown high school will get a £330,000 investment

More than £5m will be spent on refurbishments to schools in Powys over the next three years.

Llandrindod high school will have a £500,000 revamp while Llangattock primary will get a £374,000 facelift.

Newtown High School has more than £330,000 to refurbish the science block while £300,000 will be spent at Caereinion High School.

Powys council cabinet's pledge follows a £114m 'major improvements' investment fund from the Welsh government.

Rhayader Church in Wales School has £290,000 to aid pedestrian access and extend the car park.

Image caption Powys council reorganised schools in the county in 2016

Trefonnen primary school in Llandrindod Wells will have a £133,000 extension for early years provision.

Brynllywarch Hall in Kelly and Crickhowell High schools will each get £100,000 to improve security.

Cabinet member for schools councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: "We are investing in schools right across the county, in primary, secondary and special schools to improve the learning environment for learners and staff."