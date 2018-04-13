Image copyright Owens family Image caption Mr Owens from Cardiff is a second-year student at Aberystwyth University

Two men have appeared in court in connection with a street attack which left a student in a coma.

Ifan Owens, 19, from Cardiff, was found unconscious in Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion in the early hours of 14 January. He woke from a coma on 11 February.

Two men, aged 26 and 19, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Friday charged with assault.

The pair are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 11 May.

Another man is on bail and two others have been released under investigation.