Ifan Owens from Cardiff is a second-year student at Aberystwyth University

Two more men have been charged in connection with a street attack which left a student in a coma.

Ifan Owens, 19, from Cardiff, was found unconscious in Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion on 14 January. He woke from a coma on 11 February.

Two men, aged 26 and 19, have already appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with assault.

Dyfed-Powys Police said another two men, aged 23 and 20, have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both have been remanded in custody and were due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has also been charged with possession of cannabis.