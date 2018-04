Image copyright Powys council Image caption Dr Mehmet has recently left his role as chief executive of Denbighshire council

A new acting chief executive has been drafted in to help transform services run by Powys council.

One of the key areas Dr Mohammed Mehmet will have to tackle is children's services following a damning report by Care Inspectorate Wales last October.

The authority has made improvements in that area but the Welsh Government said more needed to be done.

Dr Mehmet recently left his role as chief executive of Denbighshire council where he spent 10 years.