Image copyright Jim Gayes Image caption Local volunteers are being trained in how to use the cameras

Volunteers in a Powys town are to capture their local area using 360 degree cameras on loan from Google.

Once completed, visitors to Google Street View will be able to take a virtual tour inside Rhayader's businesses, down its countryside paths and around the town.

It is hoped the move will attract more visitors to the area.

A "Google Town" committee has been formed and a training day for volunteers is planned for Monday.

Google's camera loan programme is open to individuals and organisations who want to promote areas of cultural, historical or touristic significance.