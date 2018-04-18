Mid Wales

Rhayader community project puts town on the Google map

  • 18 April 2018
Volunteer Jim Gayes filming in Rhayader Image copyright Jim Gayes
Image caption Local volunteers are being trained in how to use the cameras

Volunteers in a Powys town are to capture their local area using 360 degree cameras on loan from Google.

Once completed, visitors to Google Street View will be able to take a virtual tour inside Rhayader's businesses, down its countryside paths and around the town.

It is hoped the move will attract more visitors to the area.

A "Google Town" committee has been formed and a training day for volunteers is planned for Monday.

Google's camera loan programme is open to individuals and organisations who want to promote areas of cultural, historical or touristic significance.

Image copyright Jim Gayes
Image caption Those behind the idea say they hope it will attract more visitors to Rhayader

