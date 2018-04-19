Aberystwyth student street attack: Fifth man charged
- 19 April 2018
A fifth man has been charged following an assault on a student in Aberystwyth.
Ifan Owens, 19, from Cardiff, was attacked and found unconscious on High Street on 14 January. He woke from his coma on 11 February.
A man, aged 24, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and has been remanded in custody.
Two other men have already been charged with GBH with intent while another two have been charged with assault.