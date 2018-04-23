Image copyright IQE PLC Image caption Phillip Rasmussen had worked at IQE for more than 10 years

The family of a Welsh tech firm boss who was killed by a drink-driver who knocked him off his bike in Menorca, Spain, has paid tribute to him.

Philip Rasmussen, 47, from Aberporth, Ceredigion, was fatally injured on 1 April by driver Bryan Leeds, who admitted his manslaughter.

Mr Rasmussen was the chief financial officer at Cardiff's IQE, which makes Apple iPhone components.

His family said he "lived life to the full".

In a statement released through Dyfed-Powys Police, the family said: "We are devastated by the loss of Phillip, and he will be dearly missed by us all.

"Phillip was a loving husband to Elissa and father to Rhys, Beci and Dylan."

"He lived life to the full and will be remembered for his energy and passion towards all aspects of life. He was a keen sailor, cyclist and loved to travel.

"He began his professional career as a chartered accountant and spent the last ten years working as chief financial officer for IQE plc, a role which he truly loved and made his own."

They thanked people for their support, but asked for time to grieve in privacy.

American Bryan Leeds, 25, was given a one-year suspended jail sentence after admitting Mr Rasmussen's manslaughter.

Leeds failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - that is the legal limit in England and Wales but in Spain the limit is 25mg.

Mr Rasmussen had been cycling from the village of Alcaufar to Sant Lluis near his holiday home when he was fatally injured.