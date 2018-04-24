Lamb carcasses dumped in Powys have prompted worries over human and animal health.

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of the animals in a field in the Brecon area.

The dumping of carcasses is illegal under the Animal By-Products Regulations 2014, which are designed to protect the human food chain.

Farmers have been warned that they must follow the rules when it comes to disposing of their animals.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for trading standards at Powys council, said: "We take these matters very seriously because of the disease risks involved.

"If farmers do not follow these regulations then we will investigate and take the appropriate action."

Trading standards are appealing for any information about the incident.