Image copyright Family photo Image caption Police are appealing for detail of sightings of Hollie Kerrell

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Powys.

Hollie Kerrell, 28, was last seen at her home in Knighton on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing its search and has set up an incident room in Llandrindod Wells police station.

Supt Jon Cummins said: "Although there has been a significant development in this investigation in respect of an arrest taking place, we still need the help of the public in this inquiry."

Officers are trying to trace Ms Kerrell's movements and want to talk to anyone who may have seen her since 17:00 BST on Saturday.

She is 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall, medium build with dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black skirt and long black cardigan.