Image copyright NRW Image caption Photographs of teenagers sitting on the edge of the concrete block at the culvert have been shared online

Teenagers have been "risking their lives" on a culvert in Ceredigion, prompting Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to erect a 1.8m (6ft) fence.

Despite dangers signs, social media posts have shown children sat on the edge of a concrete block above a 5.3m (17.4ft) drop into the pool below.

NRW also said it had seen people trespassing to access the culvert on the River Mwldan in Cardigan.

It said it hoped to prevent a "terrible accident" in future.

Image copyright NRW Image caption A 1.8m (6ft) fence has been put up to stop people accessing the culvert

NRW has access to the culvert to manage high river flows during heavy rainfall in order to reduce the risk of flooding.

Two manholes have also been replaced with lockable covers after footage emerged of children skateboarding through the culvert.

Peter Morgan, technical support officer for NRW said: "Their actions are putting not just their own lives at risk but also the lives of others, including the emergency services who would be called to an incident, and to the community who are at risk of flooding from the River Mwldan.

"We hope the new security measures will now stop people from accessing the culvert and prevent a terrible accident from happening."