The trailer was carrying a digger and a tractor

Rail services have resumed after a crash involving a trailer carrying a digger and a tractor damaged a bridge.

The A44 at Crossgates, near Llandrindod Wells, Powys, was shut for a time after the incident on Thursday evening.

Heart of Wales services restarted on Friday after the line was reopened in the early hours, according to National Rail Enquiries.

Trains between Knighton and Llandrindod were affected while the damage was repaired and vehicles removed.

