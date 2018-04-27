Mid Wales

Heart of Wales trains resume after digger bridge crash

  • 27 April 2018
Digger and tractor strike Crossgates bridge in Powys Image copyright Tracie Zembrzuski
Image caption The trailer was carrying a digger and a tractor

Rail services have resumed after a crash involving a trailer carrying a digger and a tractor damaged a bridge.

The A44 at Crossgates, near Llandrindod Wells, Powys, was shut for a time after the incident on Thursday evening.

Heart of Wales services restarted on Friday after the line was reopened in the early hours, according to National Rail Enquiries.

Trains between Knighton and Llandrindod were affected while the damage was repaired and vehicles removed.

Image copyright Tracie Zembrzuski
Image copyright Tracie Zembrzuski

More on this story