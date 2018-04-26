Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hollie Kerrell was last seen at her home in Knighton on Sunday

Police searching for a missing woman have confirmed they have found a body.

Hollie Kerrell, 28, was last seen at her home in Knighton, Powys, on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers continue to question a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Kerrell's death.

Detectives said a formal identification of the body had not yet been carried out, but the coroner had been informed.

"We are saddened to confirm a body has been found during the search of missing Hollie Kerrell," said Supt Jon Cummins.

"Our thoughts are with her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely sad time."

Image caption Police teams descended on a farm in Whitton on Thursday

There has been a heavy police presence throughout Thursday at a farm house at Whitton, about four miles south of Knighton.

Police also remained outside homes on the Glyndwr estate in Knighton for another day.

Police said they were continuing to appeal for any information that could "help us understand what happened to Hollie".

Anyone who may have seen her since 17:00 BST on Saturday is asked to contact the force.

Image caption Officers have been searching a house on the Glyndwr estate