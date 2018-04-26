Image copyright Tracie Zembrzuski Image caption Eyewitness Tracie Zembrzuski said the road was closed from about 17:30 on Thursday

Rail services on part of the Heart of Wales line have been suspended after a mechanical digger crash caused "significant" damage to a bridge.

The A44 at Crossgates near Llandrindod Wells, Powys, was shut for much of the evening following the incident.

National Rail said all train services between Knighton and Llandrindod had been suspended.

Engineers are expected to arrive on site overnight and an update on trains will be issued on Friday morning.

National Rail said replacement buses would operate until further notice.

"Due to the nature of this incident, serious damage has been sustained to the bridge," said a National Rail official.

It took several hours to recover the digger and a tractor being carried on a trailer, before the road was reopened to traffic late on Thursday.

