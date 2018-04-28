Image copyright Family photo

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a mother of three who had been missing for four days.

Christopher Kerrell, 35, of Whitton, Knighton, Powys, appeared before Merthyr Magistrates' Court charged with killing Hollie Kerrell, 28, on Sunday.

The body of Ms Kerrell, also of Knighton, was discovered on Thursday.

Mr Kerrell was remanded in custody. He will appear before Merthyr Crown Court, sitting at Cardiff Crown Court, on Monday morning.