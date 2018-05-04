A child has been left in a life-threatening condition following a collision between a car and a vehicle towing a livestock trailer.

The head-on crash happened at about 08:50 BST on the A485 between Llangybi and Tregaron in Ceredigion.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman who was travelling with her two children towards Lampeter, was also taken to hospital.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.