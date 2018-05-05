Image copyright Andrew Bufton Image caption Erwood YFC performed their version of Peter Pan, "Return to Neverland", to win the all-Wales pantomime finals

They are the best Young Farmers' Club panto act in Wales - oh yes they are, but can they be the best in the UK?

Erwood YFC is competing against two other clubs in the organisation's pantomime finals with its alternative performance of Peter Pan.

The club from near Builth Wells, Powys, will be up against Brampton YFC from Cumbria and Cheriton & Tedburn YFC from Devon.

All three will perform at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday.

Samantha Hughes, Erwood club member, explained that their entry was a twist on Peter Pan but with Captain Hook as the nice guy and Tinkerbell as the villain.

She said: "It is impossible to choose a favourite part of the show, as there are so many funny moments, amazing solos, fantastic dancing and puns a-plenty, it really is a fantastic production."

Image copyright Andrew Bufton Image caption He's behind you! Samuel Powell (Captain Hook) and Hywel Jones (Smee) hope to take the best panto title

During the competition for the all-Wales finals held earlier this year, the Beast from the East struck covering much of the UK in snow.

But it did not stop the cast, with one member digging his way through the snow at 06:30 to get to the theatre on time.

It is the first time the small club, with only 31 members aged between 10 and 26, has made the national finals.

Club leader Stephanie Bufton said: "Everyone involved has worked very hard, with plenty of great teamwork and camaraderie.

"The best bit is seeing young people having a go, having fun and achieving. We are all cogs in a bigger wheel. The interaction by the young people is brilliant."