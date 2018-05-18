Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As many as 100,000 people are expected in Windsor when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married

A charity shop has taken down its royal wedding window display after it attracted complaints online.

Oxfam's bookshop in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, put up Union flag bunting and pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of Saturday's ceremony.

Dr Einir Young said Oxfam had not "read the room" and, as a charity, should remain neutral.

Oxfam Cymru said: "It is not at all our aim to intentionally insult our supporters or members of the public."

Welsh poet Gruffudd Antur tweeted the charity saying: "I simply don't know where to begin with this one. Your Aberystwyth bookshop seems intent on losing customers and donations."

Dr Young said many people did not feel the Royal Family had a place in Wales, citing a backlash to plans to name the Second Severn Crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge and the proposed iron ring sculpture at Flint Castle that was scrapped.

Oxfam said it was "an impartial and secular organisation" and shop managers set up window displays to "encourage people to support Oxfam and the work we do with the poorest and most deprived people around the world".

The couple will get married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

Ms Markle will be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, as her father Thomas was unable to attend after undergoing heart surgery.

