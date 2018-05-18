Image copyright Google

A factory which employs 30 people is to close in Newtown.

JCB Power Products, which makes industrial generators on the Mochdre Industrial Estate, will shut as the company relocates production.

The company said generator production would "be centred" on their sites in Staffordshire and India.

"All affected employees will be offered the opportunity of redeployment to roles within the wider JCB group," said a spokesman.