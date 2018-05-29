Image copyright Martin Dewar Image caption Both twin foals and their mother Bluebell are said to be doing well

A rare set of twin foals born on the day of the royal wedding have been named Harry and Meghan.

Born just outside Newtown, the horses beat the odds as twin foals are said to only occur in one in every 10,000 and one usually dies shortly after birth.

Martin Dewar, owner of the Stallion that fathered the foals, said the births on 19 May were "extraordinary."

He said the mother named Bluebell, who belongs to Jane Breese near Newtown, was "doing very well".

Mr Dewar, who owns the American curley stallion called My Boy Buck, said: "I've been in the trade all my life and I have never come across a set of twins that have both survived.

"Their mother is doing very well, she has to provide for both foals now, so she needs a lot of care and attention."