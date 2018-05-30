Image copyright Urdd Eisteddfod Image caption This year's Urdd Eisteddfod is being held at the Showground in Builth Wells.

A schoolboy who died in a road crash has won a posthumous award at this year's Urdd Eisteddfod.

Tristan Silver, 11, died following the collision on the A485 between Olmarch and Tregaron, Ceredigion, on 4 May.

Before his death the Ysgol y Dderi pupil entered a competition to create an app for youngsters with a classmate.

The pair's project was announced as the winning entry during a ceremony at the event, which is being held in Builth Wells this year.

The Urdd Eisteddfod is an annual Welsh-language youth festival of literature, music and performing arts.

An Urdd spokeswoman said: "At the beginning of the month, we received the tragic news about the death of Tristan Silver.

"In May, the Eisteddfod's creative competitions were adjudicated and Tristan and his friend came first in the competition for year six pupils to create an app.

"Today on the Eisteddfod Maes, Tristan's family received the award on his behalf. They have said how proud they are of Tristan's achievement."