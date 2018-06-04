Driver dies in Mid Wales Activity Centre race track crash
A man was killed when the car he was driving crashed on a private race track in Ceredigion.
The 24-year-old's car was the only vehicle involved in the smash at Mid Wales Activity Centre, Pontrhydfendigaid, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the driver, from Bristol, died at the scene.
His female passenger, also from Bristol, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
A police investigation is under way.
A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with his family."