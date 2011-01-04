Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in Flintshire.

The victim was walking on a footbridge near Morrisons supermarket in Saltney at about 1705 GMT on 31 December when he was assaulted by a group of males.

Members of the group were described as being between 18 and 22 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 if in Wales, 0845 6071001 (Welsh language), or 0845 6071002 (English).