Image caption John Johnson's twin brother George was jailed for the murder of Florence Habesch

A judge warned the twin of a man who murdered an elderly widow he faces jail after admitting helping his brother.

John Johnson, 47, had previously denied assisting brother George by arranging transport, but pleaded guilty at Caernarfon crown court.

George Johnson was told he would never be freed for beating Florence Habesch, 89, to death at her Rhyl home.

John Johnson, from Rhyl, was bailed until 16 June for a pre-sentence report.

His brother, an odd job man also from Rhyl, admitted murdering Mrs Habesch at her home in Grange Road on 6 February, for drugs money, and he made off with £25.

John Johnson admitted he helped his brother flee from Rhyl to Wolverhampton after the killing.

Custodial sentence

George Johnson had been released on licence in 2006 after being jailed for life for murder in Wolverhampton in 1986.

Judge Merfyn Hughes QC told John Johnson a "custodial sentence is inevitable".

He criticised a prosecution decision to drop the case against Vincent Turner, 56, from Rhyl, who denied facilitating transport.

The Crown Prosecution Service claimed his part was "very small and peripheral" and it was not in the public interest to have a trial.

Judge Hughes said he disagreed with the decision but Turner walked free after the judge entered a verdict of not guilty.