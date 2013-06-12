A woman has been seriously hurt after falling from a second-floor balcony at a block of flats in Flintshire.

The woman, in her 20s, was found lying on the pavement at the bottom of Plas Dewi flats in Holywell on Tuesday at 12:30 BST.

She is being treated in hospital for injuries to her head, hip and pelvis.

Police are investigating the circumstances and Flintshire Council, which own the flats in Well Street, said it was assisting the force.

The council's head of housing Clare Budden said:"We were obviously very concerned to learn of the young lady's fall and of the injuries she received and we hope that she makes a full and speedy recovery".

The woman is being treated at Glan Clwyd hospital at Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.