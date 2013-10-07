Rhyl regeneration sees Gronant Street homes demolition

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The plan is to demolish homes between Gronant Street and Aquarium Street

Demolition work has started on the next phase of a project to regenerate a Denbighshire seaside town.

The county council secured more than £8m to buy and flatten some rundown properties in Rhyl and create a new green space as part of its plans.

The work at Gronant Street comes amid news the council failed to secure £12m to revamp another part of the resort.

The council said it was "bitterly disappointed" but regeneration of the town centre was still its priority.

The demolition work began in 2011 with the clearing of some properties just away from the town centre at Aquarium Street.

Last year emergency action was taken to start the process to demolish the former Honey Club nightclub over concerns about the safety of the building.

Work has since started on developing that site into a hotel.

'Successful and attractive'

Last month, the council was informed it had lost a bid to be shortlisted for a share of the Welsh government's £90m Vibrant and Viable Places fund, which it hoped to use to "change the face of Rhyl town centre".

The council wanted £12m over three years for its regeneration as work continues on other projects around the resort, including a multimillion-pound overhaul of Rhyl Harbour.

In a statement, Denbighshire leader Councillor Hugh Evans said the council was making "urgent inquiries" to seek money from other sources, including a £5m Welsh government fund for smaller projects.

He added: "We believe that our proposals for investment in the town centre would have been the final piece in the jigsaw that Rhyl needed to return to its rightful place as a prosperous, successful and attractive seaside town."