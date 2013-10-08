Drop-in session for Parry's Quarry landfill site plan for Buckley

Local people are being invited to a drop-in session to find out more about a proposed landfill site at a quarry in Flintshire.

Planning permission is already in place at Parry's Quarry in Buckley, but the site needs an environmental permit from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The session aims to show people what the NRW role is in the process.

It will take place at the Beaufort Park Hotel in Mold between 14:00 and 19:00 BST on 8 October.

"We are currently assessing the application from RJS Civil Engineering Ltd for an Environmental Permit at Parry's Quarry, and we are keen to involve the local community as much as possible," said a spokesperson for NRW.

"We urge people to come along to the drop-in session to find out more about the permitting process and hear their thoughts on the application."

Plans for the landfill site were approved in February 2009 following a public inquiry.