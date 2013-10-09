Plan for 270 homes opposite Broughton Retail Park gets go ahead

From the section

Image caption Last year, separate plans were approved for a £13m expansion of Broughton Shopping Park

Councillors have approved plans for 270 homes off the A55 at Broughton, Flintshire.

The site is near the off-slip serving Broughton Retail Park and existing homes off Broughton Hall Road.

Developers were given outline planning permission in September 2012.

They have been asked to pledge £500,000 as part of the deal towards local schooling due to the expected increase in pupil numbers.

A report by Flintshire council planners recommended councillors approved the plans subject to 17 conditions.

