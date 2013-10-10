Consultation over 180,000 solar panel park for Deeside

Image caption In 2011 Pembrokeshire became the first council in Wales to grant planning permission for a solar farm at Rhos-y-Gilwen Mansion

Plans for a giant solar park with 180,000 electricity-generating panels are being drawn up for a site in Flintshire.

Swansea-based Compton Group has earmarked 90 hectares (222 acres) next to Deeside Industrial Estate for the panels.

The company says it could produce electricity for 11,000 homes annually.

Compton Group is to hold a consultation later this month before submitting plans to Flintshire council.

The proposed site is on land north of the A538 (Weighbridge Rd) close to Shotwick Lake Sailing Club.

In January, Anglesey council granted permission for a solar park with 64,000 panels.

Plans were agreed for a solar park on 28 hectares (70 acres) of land at Bodorgan Estate which was said to be the size of 28 football pitches.

'Reliance'

Pembrokeshire became the first council in Wales to grant planning permission for a solar farm at Rhos-y-Gilwen Mansion, in the north of the county, in January 2011.

The project on a six-acre site was up and running and connected to the national grid within seven months.

A Compton Group spokesman said: "Both the UK and Welsh governments have committed to significantly reducing CO2 emissions and solar parks are vital in meeting these targets and providing a sustainable source of renewable energy that reduces the reliance on fossil fuels."

The developers are holding a drop-in session to provide details of the proposals at Quay Building, Fron Road, Connah's Quay, on Wednesday 23 October from 14:00 to 20:00 BST.