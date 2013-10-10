Attempted murder charge for man, 21, after Wrexham 'attacks'

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after three students were allegedly attacked in Wrexham.

North Wales Police said Gary Douglas, of Llay, Wrexham, will appear before magistrates in the town on Friday.

He is also charged with affray, assault, and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

After an incident on 2 October, police said one man was treated in hospital and a woman received minor injuries, while a second woman was unharmed.