Man, 18, found dead near Denbigh car park

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found near a multi-storey car park in Denbighshire.

Officers were called to Factory Place in Denbigh at 10:40 BST and a cordon was put in place.

North Wales Police said the man was from the local area and a post mortem examination is due to take place to try to establish how he died.

The force added CCTV footage in the area would also be studied.

It confirmed the death was being treated as unexplained.