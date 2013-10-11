Eight arrests following Wrexham-Chester football derby

Image caption The Racecourse stadium saw tighter security as Wrexham hosted rivals Chester

Eight men have been charged with public order offences following the Wrexham-Chester football match in August.

North Wales Police said the men, all from Wrexham, have been charged offences ranging from assault to the display of offensive banners.

The men, aged 21 to 27, are due to appear before Wrexham magistrates court on 5 November.

Six thousand fans including 800 from Chester saw the visitors win 2-0 in the first such derby in four years.

Wrexham hosted cross-border rivals Chester in the Conference Premier at the Racecourse.

At the time of the game on 31 August, police said the game had passed off peacefully amid tightened security, including an increase in trained stewards.

Det Sgt Iwan Roberts said: "We arrested more than 20 people in the days following the match.

"We have charged a total of fifteen people to date, but investigations continue and more charges will follow.''