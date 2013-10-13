Denbighshire teenager's death 'not suspicious'

Police investigating the death of an 18-year-old man found near a multi-storey car park in Denbighshire say it is not being treated as suspicious

Officers were called to Factory Place in Denbigh at 10:40 BST on Friday.

A post-mortem examination was carried out in Liverpool on Saturday.

North Wales Police say the individual who died has been identified as local to the area, and the coroner has been informed of the death.

Initially, police had treated the incident as unexplained, and examined CCTV footage of the area.