Appeal over burglary in Northop Hall, Flintshire

North Wales Police have appealed for help following a burglary from a home in Northop Hall, Flintshire.

The burglary took place around 18:00 BST in Wepre Lane on Saturday evening.

A team of detectives are helping with the investigation as well as crime scene examiners.

Insp Jonathan Bowcott said crimes like this were rare in the area and appealed to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101.

He said: "Burglary is a personal crime which can have lasting effects on victims.

"As well as crime scene examiners, we have team of detectives investigating the crime along side the local policing team."